Recently, we've seen Sony and Microsoft casting a curious gaze over their rival, Nintendo. Team Mario has been scoring hit after hit with its Switch console, which continued the tradition of handheld gaming and sparked a big renaissance for handheld PCs. Now, Sony seems to be looking over the fence and checking out what Nintendo is doing right, and it may result in a new handheld console from the company.

Sony asks players what they think about the Switch 2

In a post on X, user @eXtas1stv posted screenshots of a survey they received. It seems that Sony is very curious about what people thought about the Switch 2 and the key parts that drew their interest.

👀🔥 KEEP AN EYE ON THIS 🤔. Sony is sending out surveys asking customers what they think about Switch 2. They ask about: - How interested you are in buying it - Opinion on the Nintendo Direct and the impact it has on your perception of Playstation, Nintendo and the gaming market in general. - What appeals to you most about the Switch 2 - Your top 3 reasons to buy a Switch 2

So, why did Sony send this message out? The obvious answer is to gauge its competitor's impact against its own by asking questions about if the Switch 2 Direct made people more interested in Nintendo's products than Sony's. However, this isn't the first time we've seen a major games company do something like this.

A year ago, we saw Microsoft coyly ask its users what they thought about handheld gaming. Fast forward a year, and now Microsoft's new handheld console is on the horizon. So, it's not far-fetched to believe that Sony is probing gamers to see if they'd be interested in a handheld PlayStation.

Think about it; if Sony approached the people in charge with survey results suggesting that not only did consumer attention toward Sony shift away during the Switch 2 announcement, but that a significant part of why it happened is due to the console's portability, it may twist someone's arm to green-light a Sony PlayStation handheld. Until then, we can only speculate.