Summary Sony's PlayStation Network has been down worldwide for almost a day, with reports first trickling in around 7 PM ET on Friday.

The outage has affected key services, including account management, gaming, and the PlayStation Store.

Sony has addressed the outage via a post on X, and says it is actively working on resolving the issues.

Sony's PlayStation Network has been experiencing a massive worldwide outage for nearly a day, and frustrated users (especially weekend gamers) have taken to social media to express their disappointment. At its peak, Down Detector logged over 71,000 reports around 6:43 PM ET on Friday, February 7. Despite this, Sony has yet to provide a projected restoral time, let alone fix the issue.

Sony addresses widespread PSN outage, but no ETA yet

According to the PlayStation Network Service Status page, the outage began at 7 PM ET, affecting services like account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Video.

Ultimately, this means users have been experiencing issues signing into their PlayStation Network account or creating a new one, launching games and apps, and purchasing, downloading, browsing, or searching on the PlayStation Store. Redeeming vouchers and accessing PlayStation Direct have also been affected.

The status page also confirms that the disruption spans multiple platforms, including PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and the web.

At the time of writing, Ask PlayStation posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 9 PM ET, about three hours after the outage began, saying, "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." They included a link to the Network Status Page for "more details."

However, there have been no further updates since, and the status page still states, "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

While reports of some users being able to log in and access services have started to trickle in, the Status page still notes that "some services are experiencing this issue". Additionally, reports on Down Detector have also declined and are no longer near the 71,000 mark, suggesting the gaming giant is working overtime through the weekend to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.