PlayStation Now is adding a new Final Fantasy game every month through January

Sony has revealed it’s bringing an infusion of Final Fantasy to its PlayStation Now service. For the next five months, a new Final Fantasy game will be added to PlayStation Now every month. Gamers will be able to download and stream the games on a PS4 or PS5 console or stream them to a PC.

Final Fantasy + PlayStation Now Every month until January, a new title from the legendary series joins PS Now's party. First up, Final Fantasy VII: https://t.co/BG8Ay6v3me pic.twitter.com/uNeuS7FFX7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Here are the Final Fantasy games that are being added to PS Now and when:

Final Fantasy VII — September 7

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — October 5

Final Fantasy IX — November 2

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — December 7

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age — January 4, 2022

Note that the FFVII here is not the remake that was recently released. This is the original JRPG with its slightly misshapen characters of which so many people have fond memories. Those who want the new version of the game will have to buy it separately.

PlayStation Now is the gaming service that offers subscribers a library of games from the PS3 era forward to download or stream to either a console or a PC. It doesn’t have as large of a library as Xbox Game Pass, but it does have some games that’d be difficult to find on another service.

For those who don’t know, Final Fantasy XI is most likely being skipped because it’s an MMO, rather than a linear RPG. As for why Sony jumped immediately to VII, it’s most likely because publisher Square Enix is already trickling out Final Fantasies I-VI to mobile users through the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection. Those who are willing to shell out for the mobile titles and PS Now should have almost the whole history of classic Final Fantasy at their fingertips.

We still haven’t heard which games will be added to PS Now for September (aside from Final Fantasy VII). We do know, however, that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be leaving the platform on September 6.