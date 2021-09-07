Here are the new games on PlayStation Now in September 2021

Sony has revealed which games will be added to the PlayStation Now subscription service for the month of September. Thanks to a monthly infusion of Final Fantasy that starts this month, subscribers are getting six new games on the service. That’s a relatively large number of games for PS Now, but we’re also losing two games this month as well.

PS Now is PlayStation’s primarily cloud gaming service, where subscribers are given access to a library of PlayStation games, some from the PS3-era. Games can either be downloaded or streamed directly from the cloud to a PlayStation console or PC.

These are the new games that are available on PlayStation Now as of September 7:

Tekken 7

Killing Floor 2

Final Fantasy VII

Windbound

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Moonlighter

For starters, we’re getting the first of many Final Fantasy games for the service, Final Fantasy VII. Several other games in the series will be added to the service at the rate of one a month for the next five months. This is the original version of the game, meaning those who want to play the Remake version will have to pay full price.

The other big-ticket game coming to the platform is Tekken 7, the latest in the popular fighting game franchise. The game stars most of the Mishima family, including, for the first time, matriarch Kazumi. Other new characters include guest fighters like Noctis from Final Fantasy XV and Akuma from Street Fighter.

The other new PS Now games include the multiplayer Killing Floor 2, survival exploration game Windbound, isometric turn-based game Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and action RPG/dungeon crawler Moonlighter. PlayStation Now subscribers are spoiled for choice in September, though they did lose Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and World War Z this month. Sony also recently announced which games would be added to PlayStation Plus, its monthly selection of free games.