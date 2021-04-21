PlayStation Plus Video Pass leak unveils new service launching this week

Sony is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new PlayStation Plus Video Pass feature, which could add movie and TV content to its PlayStation Plus service.

Assets for the new service apparently went live on Sony’s Polish website (via VGC), with a description saying the feature is a benefit for PS subscribers.

“A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22,” according to the description, which has since been pulled from the website. “The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

That last part suggests the service will only be available in Poland, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation from Sony. A splash screen marketing the new service features images of Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot — all movies made by Sony Pictures. These films will seemingly be available to stream at anytime for free with a PS Plus subscription.

If the information discovered by VGC is correct, we should see the arrival of PlayStation Plus Video Pass tomorrow. Whether it’ll be available only in Poland or in other regions across the world remains to be seen. Sony previously said it would discontinue sales and rentals of movies and TV shows on the PS Store, so this could be related.

Meanwhile, Sony introduced the PlayStation Plus Collection last year, which provides access to a handful of free games for PlayStation 5 owners. These features are designed to bolster PS Plus as a service, which has lately been overshadowed by Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The feature provides Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with access to a catalog of titles that can conveniently be streamed from the cloud to your PC, Android, and iOS devices.

If PlayStation Plus Video Pass does indeed launch tomorrow, we’ll bring you all the relevant information.