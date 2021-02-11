PlayStation Portable emulator ‘PPSSPP’ now supports rewinding on mobile
PPSSPP, a popular open-source Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) emulator, is receiving a new update on Android and PC with lots of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Among the most notable changes in the PPSSPP 1.11 update is support for rewinding to previous states on Android devices.
PPSSPP initially didn’t feature a rewinding feature on mobile due to the lack of RAM on Android smartphones. But with many modern Android flagships packing up to 16GB of RAM nowadays, the developer is finally adding the feature to Android as the RAM isn’t a performance bottleneck anymore. This brings the Android client on par with the PC client, which has long supported rewinding. As the name implies, the rewinding lets you go back to the previous states in your game in case you messed up the gameplay and would like to have another go at it.
In addition to rewinding, the PPSSPP 1.11 is also adding support for browsing games stored on your SD card on devices running Android 11.
The PPSSPP 1.11 is out for Android and Windows devices. At the time of writing this article, the update wasn’t live yet on the Google Play Store. But you can sideload the APK from their official site.
The full changelog for the PPSSPP 1.11 is as follows:
- Lots of minor bug fixes, crash fixes, and performance fixes and improvements.
- New Browse… button to allow opening SD cards on Android 11
- Countless AdHoc networking fixes by ANR2ME, for example, Dragon Ball Shin Budokai, PowerStone, Bleach Heat The Soul 7, Kingdom Hearts, GTA: VCS, and many more.
- Graphics issue with car reflections fixed in Outrun, Dirt 2 (#13636, #13640, #13760)
- Cut-off cards in Yu Gi Oh fixed (#7124).
- Numerous fixes to the builtin fonts by nassau-tk
- Added exception handler so PPSSPP stays alive if a game crashes (#11795/#13092)
- Desktop: Support for multiple instances multiplayer (#13172, …)
- Workaround for rendering bugs with flat shading in iOS 14
- Multiple fixes to the IR interpreter (#13897, …)
- UI: New fullscreen button on desktop platforms, optional navigation sounds (#13239)
- Audio and multiple hang fixes in UWP version (#13792, …)
- Partial microphone support (#12336, …)
- Workaround for wacky action mirroring bug in Hitman Reborn Battle Arena 2 (#13706, #13526)
- Hardware texture upscaling for Vulkan, mipmap generation (#13235, #13514)
- Added MMPX Vulkan texture upscaling shader (#13986)
- Depth texturing support in Vulkan and D3D11 (#13262, #13556, …)
- Performance fix for Test Drive Unlimited (#13355, …)
- Allow rewind on mobile (#13866)
- Added option to disable on-screen messages (#13695)
- Added “Lower resolution for effects” on libretro (#13654)
- Allow chaining multiple post-processing shaders (#12924)
- Support for loading game-specific plugins (#13335)
- Fixed Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines Save issue on Android (#12761)
- Hanayaka Nari Wa ga Ichizoku: mono voices fixed (#5213)
- Additional fixed games:
- Namco Museum – Battle Collection, Vol 2 (#9523, #13297, #13298)
- Dream Club Portable (graphics bugs, GL, and Vulkan) (#6025)
- Capcom Classic Collection Reloaded (stuck in return game) (#4671)
- Xyanide Resurrection (freezing) (#8526)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy Chinese (patched game, invalid address) (#13204)
- Crazy Taxi (#13368)
- Spiderman: Friend or Foe (#13969)
- Downstream Panic (US) (New Game crash) (#13633)