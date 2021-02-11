PlayStation Portable emulator ‘PPSSPP’ now supports rewinding on mobile

PPSSPP, a popular open-source Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) emulator, is receiving a new update on Android and PC with lots of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Among the most notable changes in the PPSSPP 1.11 update is support for rewinding to previous states on Android devices.

PPSSPP initially didn’t feature a rewinding feature on mobile due to the lack of RAM on Android smartphones. But with many modern Android flagships packing up to 16GB of RAM nowadays, the developer is finally adding the feature to Android as the RAM isn’t a performance bottleneck anymore. This brings the Android client on par with the PC client, which has long supported rewinding. As the name implies, the rewinding lets you go back to the previous states in your game in case you messed up the gameplay and would like to have another go at it.

In addition to rewinding, the PPSSPP 1.11 is also adding support for browsing games stored on your SD card on devices running Android 11.

The PPSSPP 1.11 is out for Android and Windows devices. At the time of writing this article, the update wasn’t live yet on the Google Play Store. But you can sideload the APK from their official site.

The full changelog for the PPSSPP 1.11 is as follows: