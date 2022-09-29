PlayStation Stars is now live in Asia, rolling out to other regions in October

Back in July, Sony announced its new loyalty program called PlayStation Stars. The free program offered chances to earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities. Now, the program is officially launching, first going live in Asia, then rolling out to other regions in October.

If unfamiliar with the new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars is a free program that only requires a user to have an adult account on the PlayStation Network. In order to access the PlayStation Stars portal, users will need to use the PlayStation app on Android and iOS, or access it via the PlayStation.com website. Unfortunately, the experience is not available on consoles at the moment. As mentioned before, those enrolled in the program can earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities. An example of this would be to do a monthly check-in and play any game in your library or earn a specific in-game trophy. These activities and campaigns will be updated regularly, so it will be worthwhile to keep checking the app.

As far as rewards go, two types can be earned, loyalty points and digital collectibles. As of now, points earned can be used to claim prizes in a catalog that could feature items like digital collectibles, PlayStation Store products, and PSN wallet funds. Digital collectibles are exactly what they sound like, and Sony will have a wide range of items available with both standard and ultra-rare variants of items. The collectibles will be able to be arranged on a display case, which can be viewed through the PlayStation app. PlayStation Stars is live for those currently in Asia and the program will be available to those in North and South America starting on October 5. It will gain a wider release on October 13, being made available in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand.

Source: PlayStation Blog