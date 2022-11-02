Sony has been teasing the PlayStation VR2 since the beginning of the year, little by little sharing details and images of its next-generation virtual reality accessory. After what seemed like an eternity, today, we finally get a release date and a price for the device, and it definitely isn't going to be as cheap as the last generation's offering.

The PlayStation VR2 will officially arrive in stores on February 22, 2023. The price of the unit will vary by region, but it will cost $549.99 in the United States. Sony also debuted a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station that will cost $49.99. In addition to the standalone model, there will also be a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, costing $599.99. Those that want to purchase the game separately will have the option to do so, with pre-orders starting this month.

For the initial launch, Sony will be offering pre-orders directly through its own website at direct.playstation.com. Those interested can register for pre-orders starting today, with the official process starting on November 15. Those that order through Sony can expect pre-orders to ship during the first week of the launch. As far as other regions go, the VR headset and accessories will be offered through retailers, with pre-orders starting on November 15. As far as the specifications of the headset, you can find them below.

PlayStation VR2 specifications:

4K HDR OLED 4000 x 2040 HDR display with 110° FoV with the resolution per eye coming in at 2000x2040 pixels with a panel refresh rate of 90/120Hz.

Four cameras for headset and controller tracking​ with an IR camera for eye tracking

See-through View for orientation and easy access to the real world

Tempest 3D audio with headset feedback

PS VR2 Sense Controllers will offer haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS VR2 Sense Controllers

In addition to the hardware, Sony also announced 11 new titles coming to PlayStation VR2.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR

Zenith: The Last City

After The Fall

Tentacular

These releases will be important for Sony because previous fan-favorite titles from the original PlayStation VR will not be compatible with the new unit. Sony Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy and Management Hideaki Nishino shared this news some months ago, stating that the new games were specifically built to deliver a next-generation experience. For those interested in pre-ordering, you'll either want to sign up on the official website or head to your local retailer starting on November 15.

Source: PlayStation Blog