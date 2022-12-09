Last month, Sony debuted the price and release date of the PlayStation VR2. At the time, Sony required registration and an invitation in order to be able to pre-order the device. Now that we are a couple of months away from its release, the company has opened pre-orders to anyone that has a Sony PlayStation Direct account.

Sony will be offering two different SKUs of the PlayStation VR2. The base model with just the headset and controllers will cost $549.99, while the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will include the headset, controllers, and Horizon Call of the Mountain game for $599.99. In addition to the PlayStation VR2, there will also be a charging accessory available, which will come in at $49.99.

This is mainly for those in the United States, but Sony will be offering the PlayStation VR2 in other regions. Sony suggests checking with you local retailer to see how pre-orders will be handled. Those that get their pre-order in can expect the device to land at their door any time between February 22nd and through the 28th. Sony is offering free shipping and will not charge the customer unless the PlayStation VR2 is ready for delivery.

The next year should be fairly interesting when it comes to AR and VR, as many companies have already shared that they will be releasing new products. Meta launched its pricey Meta Quest Pro a couple of months back, but has a more affordable solution waiting in the wings, ready for 2023. According to reports, Apple has also been working on a mixed reality headset that is slated to arrive sometime in 2023.

While companies have begun to crack the hardware portion of the equation, many have yet to offer an experience that people will come back to. Sony has promised some amazing experiences with its upcoming PlayStation VR2 titles, so it will be interesting to see what the company can do when the headset releases.

Source: Sony (PlayStation Direct)

Via: The Verge