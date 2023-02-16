It's been a long road, but the time has finally arrived, as we are just a week out from the release of the PS VR2. As you might expect, consumers are getting quite excited for Sony's next generation VR accessory, especially since its last one offered quite a bit of bang for buck. But since then, a lot has changed, with the price of consoles, games, and accessories coming in at an all-time high. Furthermore, VR hasn't gained that much traction since the release of the PS VR, but there is hope that the PS VR2 will change things. Ahead of its debut, Sony is offering a more intimate look at its upcoming device, showing off its innards with a teardown, giving users a detailed look at what makes up a PS VR2.

Takamasa Araki, who is part of the hardware design division and led the design process of the PS VR2, gives us a close and detailed look at the hardware from an angle most will never see. You can see all the attention to detail that comes with the new product, as Sony has brought a number of enhancements from the previous model. Furthermore, customer feedback was also taken into consideration when building this newer unit. From the highly versatile noise piece meant to accommodate all shapes of noses, or the lightweight plastic pieces used to reduce weight, it's all meant to add just a small touch, that will undoubtedly enhance the VR experience. For those interested, you can check out the full break down in the video below.

If you're looking to purchase the PS VR2, you can pick it up directly from Sony starting at $549.99. This will include the headset and new controllers. If you're looking to pick up a bundle, Sony will also have the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which will come with the headset, controllers, and Horizon Call of the Mountain game and will cost $599.99. Sony has deliveries for the PS VR2 pegged for February 22 through February 28 for those that have their preorders placed ahead of its release date. If interested, you can order directly from the Sony website or check with your local retailer.

Source: PlayStation Blog