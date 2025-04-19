I don't care if you call this a PSA, an explainer, or even a hot take. If you leave this article and decide it's time to update your BIOS, I've done my job. Despite how useful new BIOS releases can be for your system overall, there's still a reluctance to update unless something has gone seriously wrong with your system. That's outdated advice, and it's high time to address it.

Don't trust what you reach in the patch notes

I'm not under any illusions that a BIOS update is part of your regular PC update process. There are plenty of new BIOS releases that are irrelevant to most users, especially in an era with multi-year chipset and socket support, so updating to every new BIOS release just because accomplishes little more than wasting time. The moment something is off with your PC, though, a BIOS update should be the first thing you reach for. That's true even if you assume the update won't fix your problem.

Here's the issue. The release notes that accompany new BIOS updates are terrible, and it's easy to fall into the trap of assuming an update won't fix your issue if you're not locked in on all the latest tech news (and I do mean all of it). Take the example above from the Asus Prime B860 Plus. This is a massive update that can not only fix issues, but also improve performance. It'd be hard to know that from the release notes, though. Here's what's going on:

Intel microcode 0x114 supposedly improves performance on Arrow Lake desktop CPUs.

MRC adjusts timings on boot, potentially solving RAM-related issues.

Intel's Management Engine firmware (ME FW) can improve performance and fix security vulnerabilities.

GOP, or Graphics Output Protocol, gives you display output in your UEFI BIOS and can solve GPU-related issues.

RST VMD, or Intel's Rapid Storage Technology driver, can solve SSD-related issues.

That's not even everything included in this one BIOS release, and it can potentially solve issues related to your memory, storage, and GPU, as well as offer a performance boost to your CPU. These are release notes from Asus, too, which generally provide more information than other brands.

You'll normally see three things in a BIOS, in order from most to least common: improved memory compatibility, microcode or AGESA, and support for new CPUs. If you're having an issue with your PC, it's easy to write off a BIOS update that simply promises improved memory compatibility if your memory isn't acting up. Still, it's important to remember that everything in your system plugs into your motherboard. If you leave your BIOS unaddressed during troubleshooting, you're working with a broken foundation no matter what the release notes say.

Your BIOS is a critical component of your PC