Unless you were lucky enough to snag a deal on Plex’s lifetime premium plan half a decade ago — and now enjoy its premium tier without paying a dime — Plex is starting to show its limitations. A bunch of basic features are now tucked behind its $5/month paywall, including things like intro skipping and even mobile streaming. Additionally, the interface has begun to appear cluttered, and targeted ads have started to appear within the app. If you’re feeling stuck and are ready to move your media server elsewhere, these are the best Plex alternatives worth considering in 2025.

5 Emby

For a freemium but solid experience