If you have a PlayStation 3 that you still use as a media player, you're not alone. I know a few people who use one, and up until semi-recently, I used to use one too with my Plex media server. Now that functionality is going away, as six years after the official PlayStation 3 Plex app was deprecated, the application is no longer going to be supported. Users who use one are being encouraged to switch to another device such as a Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or a Chromecast. Plex will stop working on the PlayStation 3 from the 24th of March, 2023.

To be clear, the Plex app hasn't received any updates or new features in six years, giving it a pretty long run after warning signs were flagged in the form of its deprecation. It was a great way to turn a PlayStation 3 into a media player (especially if you self-host a Plex server) without a lot of work, but it's true that there are better-suited products now available on the market. Features that have been added that you would have been missing out on include ones like Plex Search including content from Prime Video and Disney+.

You can continue to use Plex on the PlayStation 3 for the next few days, so you can finish off a couple of shows if you don't have any alternative media players... or just pick up a Chromecast or something. You'll still be able to convert files to MP4 if you really need to play them on your PlayStation, but at this point, it might be time to think about retiring the console instead of trying to continue making it work.

