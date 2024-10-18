Key Takeaways Ploopy Trackpad is an open-source DIY device that allows personal customization and repair.

Pre-order a DIY kit for $70 or a pre-made device for $95.

Access to open-source materials enables tinkering with hardware and software.

When was the last time you built a device that you use daily? Some people won't remember the last time they took a screwdriver to something, while others are tinkering inside of their PCs every day. Regardless of how much you meddle with electronics, this cool DIY trackpad will give you an excuse to make something cool and useful in your everyday life.

The Ploopy Trackpad is a cool DIY trackpad with a fun name

As posted on GitHub, the Ploopy trackpad is an open-source piece of hardware. You may already be used to the idea of open-source software, but hardware goes a step further by making the chips and boards open for anyone to analyze and rebuild themselves. In theory, if you have all the components beforehand, you could make the Ploopy trackpad for free - but as you'll soon see, there's a good chance you'll have to buy some components.

At the very least, because the Ploopy uses open-source hardware and software, it means you can really tinker with it. For example, if you dislike the firmware that the inventor used, you can use your own. If a part breaks, you can easily learn what the part was called and how it was installed and get it fixed yourself. Open-source materials are a real breath of fresh air versus the proprietary software and hardware we use daily.

If you want one for yourself, you have a few options available. First, you can pre-order the DIY kit for CAD 99.99 (about $70). Once it arrives, you can follow the kit construction guide and get it up and running. If you like the idea of an open-source trackpad but not wiring one up, you can grab a pre-made one for CAD 129.99 (about $95). And if you're really, really brave, you can follow the guide for building your own from scratch, including getting a custom PCB made by an expert, buying the parts, and 3D printing the case.

