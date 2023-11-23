Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock $60 off for Prime members! $239 $299 Save $60 The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is the best dock I've ever reviewed, with enough ports for a ton of peripherals and displays. It's also reasonably priced at MSRP, but thanks to Black Friday, you can buy it for the lowest price it's ever been. $239 at Amazon

I've reviewed a few docking stations in the past here at XDA, but never have I been more impressed by one than the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station. This is one of the most capable docks you can get to add a few more ports to your laptop, and even at its official price, it's very competitively priced, and an easy recommendation compared to its peers. But if the usual price was still too high for you, then Black Friday is the event you've been waiting for. This exclusive Amazon Prime Deal has brought my favorite docking station yet to the lowest price I've ever seen on it.

Why I love the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Up to four external 4K displays

As I mentioned, I already fully reviewed this Plugable docking station and loved almost everything about it, but just to reiterate, this is easily one of the best docking solutions on the market. What's most impressive to me is the display support available here, with Plugable touting support for up to four 4K displays at 60Hz. That does require a Windows PC with Thunderbolt 4, but even without that, you'll get at least two 4K displays on most modern PCs, and the best part is you can choose what ports to use. The dock includes two HDMI and two DisplayPort ports, so you can connect monitors to whichever option you prefer, or use all of them to get the full set of four monitors.

I don't actually have a four-monitor setup (or a 4K monitor), but I did try this out when I reviewed the dock, and I got four monitors, including a huge 49-inch Dual Quad HD monitor, working just fine. Heck, most of those monitors were even running above 60Hz, so it's safe to say the dock can handle a lot of display bandwidth, and it's amazing to see. Not many other docks offer support for four 4K displays right out of the gate, and there are especially no docks that are this affordable.

Tons of USB and more

Even beyond the display support, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt Docking Station has a ton of ports, and it's purpose-built to give you all the ports you don't get on a lot of modern laptops. For instance, you get six USB Type-A ports, three of which have 10Gbps bandwidth, while two have 5Gbps, and one has USB 2.0 speeds but provides 7.5W charging for a smartphone or accessory. There's also a USB Type-C port that supports both 10Gbps speeds and 7.5W charging.

Adding on to that, there's a super-fast Ethernet 2.5Gbps port for those who need a wired internet connection, and even microSD and full-size SD card readers for easily importing photos from a webcam. There are so many options here, and if you have a modern laptop that only has Thunderbolt 4 ports, it's a blessing. It's a perfect pairing if you're planning to take advantage of some Black Friday laptop deals to get yourself a brand-new ultrabook.

Whenever I use a laptop these days, I have it hooked up to this dock, and it makes things so much easier to get up and running. All I have to do is have my peripherals connected to the dock and connect the laptop to the dock using a single cable, and I'm all set.

It's so cheap!

With all of its qualities, one of my favorite things about this Plugable dock is that it still manages to be decently affordable for what it offers. Many other high-end docks can cost $400, so to have all these capabilities for just $299 is really impressive.

But that's just the MSRP. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save $60 on the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt dock right now, and that offer might be going away very soon. At its new price of $239, this is an absolute bargain for a docking station, and you really can't do much better than that. It's hard to tell how long this sale will be going for, but Black Friday will have come and gone before you know it, so be sure to grab it while you still can.