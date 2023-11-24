We're seeing a lot of great deals this Black Friday, with plenty of discounts on laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. Of course, there are also plenty of great deals on some favorite accessories as well, with brands like Plugable dropping prices on its hardware lineup. Now, for a limited time, you can save big on some of Plugable's best USB hubs, docking stations, wall chargers, and more.

Plugable GaN USB-C 30W Charger Block $16 $20 Save $4 A fantastic compact wall charger that provides up to 30W of power. This charger is great for smartphones and tablets and is a great companion for travel and perfect for the home or office. $16 at Amazon

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station $100 $130 Save $30 A fantastic USB dock that provides plenty of expansion, featuring six USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and DVI. Best of all, the USB dock is priced affordably and is now less than retail for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock $232 $290 Save $58 This Thunderbolt 4 Dock delivers a variety of expansion ports, but its killer feature is that it has three Thunderbolt 4 ports for easy expansion, supporting dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor. $232 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with Plugable devices, and these are just a small sample of products that are on sale from the company. You can also score some great deals on USB-C cables, M.2 enclosures, and more. Of course, if you're not familiar with Plugable products, we have a wide range of coverage for the brand.

And the few products that have been reviewed by us have been excellent, garnering positive remarks, praise, and easy recommendations. So if you've been looking to grab some new accessories for your laptop or tablet, now's going to be the perfect time to shop with Plugables great prices during Black Friday.