Personally, I find it hard to use a PC unless it has two monitors. It's just nice to have something on the side while I'm working away on the main monitor. Some people have a need for five monitors, and I can't even wrap my head around how I'd even begin to use that number of screens, but I respect (and fear) the people who do. If you're one who enjoys multiple monitors, you'll like this new Plugable dock announced at CES 2025 that can handle your love for a huge array of screens.

Plugable reveals the USB-C Five-Display Docking Station

As announced on Plugable, the USB-C Five-Display Docking Station can support five screens at the same time. The company claims that the docking station is the first to achieve such a feat, with the support of four 4K monitors and one 8K monitor. It even has a 140W Power Delivery port so you can charge your device while you commandeer your monitor-rich battle station, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an Ethernet port, and audio jacks so you can connect everything you need with ease.

Plugable also has a handy way of checking in on your hub. If you turn it on but don't have a computer connected, the hub will display a screen that shows you its current status, what it's doing, and information on how to set it up and perform simple troubleshooting.

If you'd like one for yourself, you can grab one now for $264.99.