Who doesn't love a good multi-monitor setup? After you get into the flow of using two, you get that itch to go into three, four, or even more monitors. Unfortunately, the more monitors you add, the harder it can be to get them wired up. That's why Plugable has introduced the USBC-7400H4, which helps you get everything connected with ease.

Plugable reveals the USBC-7400H4 for multi-monitor setups

In an emailed press release, Plugable pulls back the curtain on the USBC-7400H4. The company claims that the graphics adapter is the first of its kind to use a DisplayLink DL-7400 chipset. This means the USBC-7400H4 can handle four 60HZ HDMI displays, all through one USB-C cable. Very impressive stuff.

If you're a fan of using laptops, the graphics adapter also features a Power Delivery pass-through feature. This helps keep your laptop topped up with charge as you use it to power four HDMI displays, which sounds like an excellent feat to me.

Here is the company's full list of details:

First-to-Market with DisplayLink DL-7400 – Unlocks superior performance and next-gen multi-display capabilities Four HDMI Outputs at 4K 60Hz – Seamlessly connect up to four external displays—even on computers that don’t natively support multiple displays—for enhanced multitasking and productivity 100W USB-C Power Delivery Pass-Through – Keep your laptop powered while expanding your workspace Compact, Bus-Powered Design – No external power supply is required for standard operation TAA Compliance – Suitable for enterprise and government applications Universal Compatibility – Works with a broad range of modern USB-C and Thunderbolt laptops, with Windows or macOS

If you're interested, you can grab your own on Amazon for $124.95 starting today.