Plugable is launching two new docking stations today, both focused on triple-display output. Both docks support three external displays, in addition to having other ports for all kinds of peripherals. The two models are the Plugable UD-3900PDH and the UD-768PDZ.

There are some notable differences between the two models. The UD-3900PDH relies on DisplayLink technology for two of its external displays, and it supports one 4K 60Hz monitor (through the DP Alt Mode port) and two 1920 x 1200 displays at 60Hz from the DisplayLink ports. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, both full-size and microSD card readers, separate headphone and microphone jacks, and 100W of power delivery to charge your laptop.

Meanwhile, the UD-768PDZ model is slightly less capable in terms of its display outputs. Instead of DisplayLink, this one uses a Silicon Motion chipset, which works similarly, but this dock only supports three 1080p displays at 60Hz, so there's no support for 4K monitors. On the other hand, it has some benefits. It still has five USB Type-A ports, but one of them has faster 10Gbps speeds compared to the 5Gbps of the others. There's also one extra USB Type-C port with 10Gbps speeds and 20W charging for your phone or other smaller devices.

It includes a full-size SD card reader (but no microSD), a combo audio jack, and it also supports 100W of power delivery. It's also worth noting this one has a power button, so you can turn off the dock without having to unplug it.

Both of these docks are available to buy today. The UD-3900PDH comes in at $169.99, and you can get an extra $20 off with an Amazon coupon (which you simply select on the product page). The UD-768PDZ costs $179.99 and it has the same $20 off discount coupon if you want to save some extra.