Plugable has launched a docking station that can help elevate the way you use your favorite tablet for work, school, or play. The new product, USB-C Stand Dock (UDS-7IN1), doubles as a stand but also turns any tablet with a USB-C connectivity into a full-blown workstation by adding a plethora of ports to your device. It's Plugable's first docking station designed just for tablets and phones.

Priced at $69, and available with a $20 off coupon, this dock makes a great companion for the Galaxy S22, as well as the iPad Pro, or even Microsoft's Surface Pro 9. With a single USB-C connection, you'll get eight different ports with the dock. The mix includes two USB 3.0 ports (Speeds up to 5GBps), SD and microSD ports, an audio input/output combination jack, and an HDMI port supporting an external monitor up to 4K 30Hz. You also get pass-through charging of up to 91W for your connected tablet, helping minimize the number of cables you need to use.

Other than adding those ports to your favorite device, the stand part of the dock does look pretty solid. It's made out of aluminum but is still lightweight to carry around and fold down to throw into a bag. For extra protection, the part of the dock that holds your tablet has padded grips. It's also sturdy enough to hold a 12.9-inch iPad Pro without falling over while you touch the screen. Plugable mentioned in a press release that this is because of the stand's hinge which has two points of articulation.

To properly enjoy this stand, you'll have to make sure that your device supports DisplayPort Alt-Mode. Most tablets should be fine, though, and this seems like a great way to enjoy Stage Manager in iPadOS or Samsung DeX with a second screen. You can find more docking stations just like this one in our USB-C docking station guide, but do keep in mind that the new Plugable USB-C Stand Dock is one of the more unique ones since it also doubles as a stand.