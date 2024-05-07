Key Takeaways The Plugable AD-6IN1 is a USB hub designed for iMacs that offers quick access to multiple ports and doubles as a shelf for smaller items.

The Plugable USBC-E2500PD adapter is a USB-C to Ethernet adapter that supports speeds up to 2.5Gbps and includes a USB port for power delivery.

Both products from Plugable provide easy connectivity solutions for iMacs and other USB-C devices.

Plugable is launching a couple of new products today, including its first USB hub fully designed for the iMac. This hub adds more ports to your all-in-one PC and makes them easily accessible right below the screen, making it easy to pug in peripherals on the fly. The company is also launching a USB-C to Ethernet adapter for fast wired connectivity.

The Plugable AD-6IN1 is made for iMacs

Usually, USB hubs are mostly focused on laptops, but with the new AD-6IN1, Plugable is focused on Apple's all-in-one PC, arguably the most popular on the market. This hub connects to your iMac via USB-C and relies on a mounting arm of sorts, which uses the iMac's built-in stand for support. This makes it so the hub floats just below your iMac's screen, giving you quick access to three USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, a microSD card reader, and a full-size SD card reader. Since most ports on the iMac are on the back, this makes it far easier to plug in flash drives or peripherals.

What's more, if you care about saving desk space, the floating platform also serves as a shelf, so you can store smaller items like AirPods or even your phone on top of the hub. This makes it a pretty useful tool if you have an iMac, and considering it costs under $40, it seems like a solid investment.

There's an Ethernet adapter, too

Plugable's other announcement for the day is the USBC-E2500PD adapter, which is made for any USB-C device. The name is actually fairly telling — this is a USB-C to Ethernet adapter, which offers support for speeds up to 2.5Gbps. The adapter also includes a USB port for power delivery, so you don't have to sacrifice charging in order to get wired internet. The hub supports up to 100W Power Delivery, so any modern laptop should be able to charge through it. It also works with smartphones, specifically the iPhone 15 models.

This one costs $30 and is also available on Amazon starting today.