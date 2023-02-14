Plugable has launched its very first Works with Chromebook docking station, certified by Google for use with USB-C ChromeOS devices

Plugable has launched a new docking station, the UD-MSTHDC. This is Plugable's first Works with Chromebook docking station, designed to help you use Chromebooks that have USB-C ports with monitors, and your other favorite peripherals. It's now up for sale, starting at $200, with a $15 off coupon.

As you get with most Chromebook docking stations, there are a couple of ports you can enjoy on the new UD-MSTHDC. The mix of ports you get on the back includes 2 sets of DisplayPort and HDMI ports, for connecting 2 displays up to your Chromebook (at 4K 60Hz resolution), as well as Ethernet, and 4 USB-A ports with speeds of 5GBps. The front, meanwhile, has an audio in/out jack, 2 USB-A ports with speeds of 10GBps, a USB-C port with data of 10GBps for charging, and a power button. There's also a USB-C port to the host on the side for 60W charging on the side.

To get this Works with Chromebook certification, Plugable worked with Google to ensure that the docking station can work with all current ChromeOS devices. The UD-MSTHDC is based on a Google reference design, which was manufactured just for Plugable. The dock has also gone through many tests and will get automatic firmware updates when connected to a ChromeOS device.

If you're wondering, there's nothing stopping you from using this dock with a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC. On those systems, you get support for VESA DisplayPort Alternate Mode over USB-C. You also can use this dock on macOS devices if you want, but you'll only get one additional extended display, with the second display being mirrored.

Plugable has been on a bit of a roll recently. Earlier this year it launched its first USB-C Stand dock, the USB-C Stand Dock (UDS-7IN1).