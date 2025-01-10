Summary Plugable introduced a USB-C adapter with 4 HDMI ports, allowing for multiple monitor setups with charging capability.

The adapter simplifies monitor management for laptop users and offers 4K resolution on each external monitor.

The USB-C Quad HDMI Graphics Adapter is TAA-compliant, travel-ready, and priced at $124.95, with availability pending release.

Plugable has been really hitting it out of the park during CES 2025. It revealed a range of devices that it claims are world-firsts, such as a 5-screen dock and a 10-port charging station . Now, the company has announced its third world first product: an adapter that can turn one USB-C port into four 4K 60Hz HDMI ones.

The Plugable USB-C Quad HDMI Graphics Adapter makes monitor management a breeze

As announced by Plugable, this handy graphics adapter seems like the perfect pick for someone who wants to use external monitors with the laptop. Not only can it squeeze in multiple monitors into a single USB-C port, but it can keep your device charged at the same time:

The USBC-7400H4 sets a new standard for USB-C hubs by combining power and versatility in a sleek, compact design. With four HDMI ports and up to 100W USB-C PD pass-through charging, users can connect up to four external monitors, each at up to 4K, while also powering their laptop.

Plugable notes that the adapter is also TAA-compliant and travel-ready, making it an ideal companion to bring with you with your laptop wherever you go.

The Plugable USB-C Quad HDMI Graphics Adapter hasn't been released yet, but you can sign up on its website to be notified when it goes live. We don't know when that will be, but we do know that the device will sell for $124.95.