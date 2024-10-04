As more and more people work from home - or from a coffee shop, library, or tent in the middle of nowhere - it's quickly becoming apparent that one measly laptop screen is no longer enough. One or two email inboxes and a company messaging channel alone take up at least half of a laptop's display real estate. As soon as you add in browser windows, productivity software, and the video essay or comfort show that gets you through the day, that tiny screen doesn't waste time becoming overcrowded.

Portable monitors give work-from-homers more room to stay organized, even when they're away from their desks. With plenty of portable monitor options on the market, though, some are memorable and others don't have what it takes to stand out. Plugable's new portable monitor won't be forgotten.

About this review: Plugable provided me with one of its monitors for the purpose of this review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Plugable Portable USB-C Monitor 7 / 10 The Plugable Portable USB-C monitor offers a lightweight form factor, decent display quality, and one less power cord to lug around when working on the go. However, the build integrity for the price is disappointing.

Convenient folio case doubles as stand

Doesn't require its own power supply Cons Kind of expensive

Stand is a bit wonky

Pricing, availability, and specs

The Plugable USB-C portable monitor can be yours for $200. That gets you an attached folio case that pivots into an origami charging stand, a one-meter USB-C host cable, and that's all. There's no power supply, because you don't need one.

Local and boutique electronics retailers may carry the device, but your most affordable go-to online spots will be Amazon or Plugable itself. If you're thinking that $200 is a lot for a 15-inch monitor, you're right - and that's one of my biggest contentions with the Plugable USB-C display.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Screen Size 15.6 inches Ports 1x USB-C, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), Display Technology IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 300 nits Expand

What I liked about the Plugable USB-C portable monitor

A baby could use it

Slim, lightweight, and coming in at less than two pounds, this is a monitor that you could easily stow in a backpack or briefcase. Its weight won't be a significant burden for commuters or professionals who work from public spaces.

The connectivity suite is simple: there are three USB-C ports along the right edge, which altogether effectively leverage the monitor into not only an extra display but also a USB hub. One port supports 100W charging, one offers 85W pass-through charging to the hosting computer, and one is a 10 Gbps data transfer port. I have oodles of USB-C cables lying around, as well as a number of USB-C data hubs that I could connect to the monitor, so I didn't personally miss the absent USB-A ports.

If you take only one thing away from this review, let it be that this portable monitor could not be easier to use. The hardest part is finagling the folio-case-turned-monitor-stand, but once the panel is propped at the angle you desire, all it takes is plugging the portable USB-C monitor into the hosting device.

It's a great portable display for Mac and Windows users alike, but users with Apple computers will require one additional step. I used the display with a MacBook Pro, so I had to answer one initial question requesting access permission for the monitor.

The 60 Hz refresh rate on this portable display is plenty fast for most people. I'd even use it for casual gaming if the monitor supported that. It's no gaming workhorse - even 160 Hz monitors are considered midrange for gaming these days - but for the writing, photo culling, and general productivity work that I performed on the Plugable display, 60 Hz is completely acceptable. For a more capable portable gaming monitor, check out the Uperfect UGame K118, a 144 Hz portable panel.

Color accuracy and clarity are satisfactory for the average pair of eyes. I used the monitor for several days before actually taking a colorimeter to it. While it was easy to see the absence of sharpness that you'd see in a premium high-resolution display, the slight sRGB color discrepancies weren't perceivable while using the display for everyday tasks.

What I didn't like about the Plugable USB-C portable monitor

Keep your expectations metered

The Plugable USB-C portable monitor is a very simple device. There's no glass screen, no USB-A ports, no on-screen display. While Plugable's streamlined approach with only USB-C ports will exactly fit the simplistic design that some professionals are looking for, others might need more.

I should also point out that this isn't a touch sensitive panel. While not a feature you could realistically expect in a $200 monitor, it's something to note if duality as a tablet-like extension of your work station is important. It certainly looks like it should have a touch-responsive screen, and I found myself instinctively nudging the screen expecting feedback.

If touch sensitivity is a non-negotiable in your portable panel, I'd point you to the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2. It shares a lot of specs with Plugable's panel. It's a gorgeous mobile display with a slender and lightweight build, a glass screen, and, yes, a touch screen. Along with that feature, though, comes a doubled price tag.

Should you buy it?

If you're shopping for a new monitor that can take on everyday work tasks and is extremely easy to tote along on a subway or walk to your local coffee shop, then this one is a good choice. Plugable's USB-C portable monitor, the brand's first-ever display, offers a reliable and effortless way for busy professionals to expand their mobile workstation. Its trio of USB-C ports make it relatively easy to stay connected, although certain professionals may need more out of their panel's connectivity options.

As a professional whose work away from their desk usually consists of pretty low-demand tasks like writing, attending webinars, or organizing photos, the Plugable portable monitor didn't let me down.

For other jobs fitting a similar description - meaning that you don't need a ton of extra display real estate, you're not editing photos or otherwise doing something that requires impeccable sRGB accuracy, and there's no reason you need a secondary display capable of refresh speeds beyond 60 GHz - then this monitor won't let you down, either. You don't need pinpoint color accuracy or 120+ FPS refresh rates to have your Gmail inbox or 17th Parks and Rec rerun on the sideline of your main display.