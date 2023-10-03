Key Takeaways Plugable's TBT4-UDX1 docking station provides 10 ports for Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 laptops, allowing for connectivity with various peripherals, including dual 4K displays at 60Hz.

The docking station features a durable metal and plastic chassis, suitable for professional environments, and includes a power button for easily turning off connected devices without unplugging cables.

With compatibility with USB4, even AMD-powered laptops can benefit from the connectivity options offered by the Plugable docking station. It is available for $289.99 and can be purchased with a discount coupon on Amazon.

Plugable has launched a new docking station based on Thunderbolt 4, delivering new connectivity options for laptops that sport Thunderbolt ports. The Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Docking Station (model number TBT4-UDX1) offers 10 ports to allow you to connect all kinds of peripherals, including support for up to dual 4K displays at 60Hz.

The Plugable TBT4-UDX1 docking station includes four USB Type-A ports with 10Gbps speeds, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. This allows you to connect plenty of peripherals, and two 4K displays are supported at 60Hz, using either the HDMI port or the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. In fact, the dock also includes a Thunderbolt 4 to HDMI adapter in case you don't have a Thunderbolt monitor. Otherwise, the dock supports 100W power delivery to your laptop, and one of the USB Type-A ports also supports charging for a smartphone or other accessories.

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station comes with a metal and plastic chassis that should ensure its durability while also looking good in a professional environment. It's designed to be used in a horizontal position and it features a power button, so you can easily turn off all the connected peripherals without having to unplug all the cables.

Naturally, you'll need a computer with a Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 port, but that covers most premium laptops these days. Since it works with UISB4, too, even AMD-powered laptops like Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 can benefit from the connectivity options available here.

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1) is available today with a price tag of $289.99, though you can use an Amazon discount coupon to save $15. Plugable also makes the excellent 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock we reviewed earlier this year, if you'd like even more ports.