The new Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter can connect up to four 1080p displays, even on laptops that officially only support one external monitor.

Plugable is adding yet another product to its range of adapters and hubs - the Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter. The name is fairly self-explanatory, but the Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter is a small display adapter featuring four HDMI ports, which connects to your laptop using USB Type-C or Type-A, so you don't need a traditional display output built-in. The four connected displays can all have up to 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The big selling point here isn't just support for up to four displays at once, though that's already impressive on its own. The real highlight, however, is that it can support those four displays even on Mac devices powered by the Apple M1 or M2 chips. Typically, these processors only support one external monitor, but with this adapter, you can have four unique external displays connected to your laptop at the same time regardless of those limitations.

That's because the Plugable HDMI Adapter doesn't use a typical display signal like DisplayPort Alternate Mode. Instead, it features a Silicon Motion chipset, which enables support for external displays using a traditional USB connection. It's similar to DisplayLink, which Plugable also uses in a few of its products, like the Triple 4K Display Docking Station we reviewed a few months ago. However, it's a different technology, and it requires different specialized drivers, so you'll have to download them even if you've used a DisplayLink adapter before.

On Windows, that shouldn't be an issue since drivers are automatically downloaded from Windows update. Mac users will need to follow these steps to download and install the driver as well as the InstantView app, which enables multiple external displays.

The Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter is available to buy right now at Amazon. It costs $119, but you can use a $10 coupon if you want to save some money.