Plugable, mostly known for its docking stations and accessories, has announced the latest addition to its lineup - a refreshed USB-C Triple Display Docking Station (UD-ULTCDL). Not to be confused with the Triple 4K Display Docking Station we reviewed earlier this year, this model has been upgraded with new display outputs and improved charging capabilities.

In terms of display support, Plugable has switched to HDMI ports for all three outputs, replacing the old-school DVI port that was still present in the old model, so you should get much better compatibility with modern monitors. Each of the three HDMI ports can output video at 1080p and 60Hz, and they all work simultaneously. One of the ports uses USB-C Alt Mode, while the other two use DisplayLink, which means you can actually use three external displays, even on M1 and M2-based Macs like the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Of course, it supports Windows and other operating systems, too.

This new model also comes with improvements to power delivery, and it can now charge your laptop at up to 100W (the actual certification is for 96W), so it should support the vast majority of notebooks. The previous model could only deliver 60W of power, so it may not have been enough for more power-hungry laptops. On top of charging your laptop, the new model can also charge your phone with another USB Type-C port on the front, featuring up to 20W of power delivery. These improvements are all very similar to what was done with the Plugable Triple 4K Display Docking Station earlier this year, so the two docks are on par in this regard.

Aside from this, the new Plugable Triple Display Docking Station comes with four USB Type-A ports for peripherals, all located on the back, along with gigabit Ethernet for wired internet access, if you prefer it.

The new dock is available to buy today on Amazon with an official price of $249.99, though you can use a $20 coupon to make the price tag a little easier to stomach.