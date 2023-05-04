Plugable makes a lot of docking stations, catering to different segments of the market. That includes one of the best Thunderbolt docks, but it costs quite a lot of money, which could be a big problem. If you want a cheaper solution, the Plugable USB-C Triple HDMI Display Docking Station (UD-3900PDH) might just be for you.

At its core, this is still a great docking station. It still supports up to three displays thanks to DisplayLink technology, which means you can use it with almost any laptop, plus it has a lot of other ports. It's also much cheaper than Thunderbolt docks tend to be, which makes it a good choice if you're on a tighter budget.

However, there are some limitations to be aware of here. Only one 4K display is supported, and the dock is a little too wide, which may not make it ideal for every setup. I found it a little hard to have it next to my peripherals, though this will naturally vary depending on your setup.

About this review: Plugable sent us a unit for the purposes of this review and had no input into its contents.

Plugable UD-3900PDH Docking Station: Pricing and availability

Plugable launched the UD-3900PDH docking station in late February 2023, and it's available from a wide range of retailers. You can buy it on Amazon, Newegg, and even in places like Ingram Micro and Walmart.

Official pricing puts the Plugable UD-3900PDH at $170, which makes it much cheaper than the company's higher-end offerings. like its 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock or the Triple 4K Display docking station we reviewed last year. It does make this a solid option if you can't fathom spending over $200 on a docking station, which I imagine is the case for a lot of people.

Design: It has to be used horizontally

The main thing that sets the Plugable UD-3900PDH apart from other Plugable docks I've reviewed is its design, and unfortunately, I don't think that's a good thing. This dock is designed to be used exclusively in a horizontal position, as the oval shape makes it impossible for it to stand up vertically. I would rather have seen a more square-wish design that makes it possible to at least try to stand it up, but that's not the case. There's a small flat panel on the left side of the dock that almost seems like it could be used to prop it up, but it's far too small for that.

I also find that the dock is a little wide, so you might have some trouble making it fit into a tighter desk setup. It really depends on how your desk is organized, but a more compact design is always welcome.

Otherwise, the dock is made entirely of plastic, so it doesn't feel as premium as more expensive models, but that's to be expected. This isn't a device you're likely to be moving around or even touching all that frequently, so the build quality is fine for what it is. It just doesn't stand out.

I'd also like to mention that I wish the dock had a power button, especially because the last Plugable dock I reviewed had one. There have been times when my peripherals don't turn off their lighting when connected to the dock, and I was forced to unplug the power adapter, which isn't quite as convenient.

Ports and performance: Three displays and a bunch of USB ports

Turning to the ports, the Plugable UD-3900PDH has a solid offering overall, with variety and quantity aplenty. The feature that gives the dock its name is the support for three displays, which is achieved using DisplayLink technology, so you don't need a Thunderbolt 4 laptop to make the most of it, and it will work on the latest Macs and AMD Ryzen laptops as well. Unlike the company's more expensive docks, only one 4K display is supported, using the HDMI 1 port that uses USB-C Alt Mode. The HDMI 2 and 3 ports are the ones that use DisplayLink, and these only support 1920x1200 resolution at 60Hz. This limitation makes sense for a lower-end dock, as does the lack of DisplayPort ports, as much as I would have liked to see them.

We also get a total of five USB Type-A ports, all with a maximum bandwidth of 5Gbps. Three of them are on the front and two are on the back, which is alright, though I do prefer having as many ports as possible on the same side of a dock. With this setup, I have a single cable coming out the front of the dock at all times, so it doesn't look as clean as I would like. There's also a 1Gbps Ethernet port on the back, and two different SD card readers, so you can easily import photos and videos from a camera. Overall, there are a lot of ports here for all your peripherals.

Something else that's worth mentioning is that the host connection itself only supports 5Gbps bandwidth, so while the USB ports support the same speeds, you won't have enough bandwidth to use them all at the same time. That bandwidth will be quickly exhausted if you use just one of those USB ports for a data transfer, and if you're also using Ethernet, you have even less bandwidth to work with. The most common peripherals you'll use — like a mouse and keyboard — probably don't need that much bandwidth in the first place, but it's something to keep in mind if you have a lot of storage devices or a high-resolution webcam.

As for power, the docking station supports 100W power delivery, which is very good for a more affordable docking station. That can quickly charge the vast majority of ultrabooks and even some more powerful laptops.

Should you buy the Plugable UD-3900PDH?

You should buy the Plugable UD-3900PDH if:

You have up to three Full HD displays you want to use with your laptop

You want a relatively affordable docking station with a solid supply of ports

Your desk setup can accommodate a wide docking station

You should NOT buy the Plugable UD-3900PDH if:

You have multiple Quad HD or 4K monitors

You have a lot of high-bandwidth peripherals like storage or webcams

Your desk space is more suited to vertical docks

There's certainly a market for a dock like the Plugable UD-3900PDH, and it succeeds at providing a solid, affordable option that's still good enough for most people. If you have two or three Full HD displays you want to use, as well as USB peripherals, this is a solid solution. The bandwidth isn't as high as more expensive options, but it should work for most people, who will unlikely not do a lot of concurrent data transfers across the different USB ports. The design isn't as versatile as we'd like, but there are enough benefits here to make it a worthwhile option. Plugable does offer the UD-768PDZ for just $10 more, and it has more bandwidth for the USB ports, though it lacks support for any 4K display.