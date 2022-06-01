Plugable’s new USB-C dock supports up to four displays

Plugable has announced the new UD-3900C4 USB-C dock, touting the ability to connect up to four displays to your PC at the same time. Of course, it has other ports, too, including USB Type-A and Ethernet. The dock connects via a standard USB-C port, not Thunderbolt, meaning it will work with the majority of modern PCs.

The dock comes with four HDMI ports, and when all of them are plugged in at once, you can use up to four Full HD monitors at 60Hz. On Windows, all four displays are independent, but if you’re using a Mac, only three unique external displays can be connected, and the fourth one will mirror the third one. This is because the dock uses DisplayLink technology for the first two screens, and Multi-Stream Transport (MST) with DisplayPort Alt Mode to connect the third and fourth. Macs don’t support MST, so only one unique display is supported outside of the DisplayLink connections.

In addition to the four HDMI ports, the Plugable UD-3900C4 dock also includes four USB Type-A ports (all with 5Gbps speeds) and gigabit Ethernet on the back, plus an SD card reader, one USB-C port with 20W charging, and split audio jacks on the front. The host connection, also USB-C, is on the back, and it also supports 100W power delivery, so you can keep most laptops charged without a problem.

The Plugable UD-3900C4 is available to buy today for $349, putting it on par with many Thunderbolt docks in terms of price. However, this is certainly one of the more advanced USB-C docking stations out there, and even most Thunderbolt docks don’t have this many display outputs in one package, so the price is somewhat justified. If you want a convenient way to connect multiple displays at once, you can grab the dock below.