Plugable’s new USB-C meter can measure power delivery up to 240W

It’s been over a year since the USB Implementers Forum approved the USB Type-C 2.1 specification, introducing official certification for up to 240W charging over USB Type-C, and accessories are finally starting to show up to take advantage of it. Plugable today introduced the USC-VAMETER3, the latest iteration of its voltage and amperage meter, now with support for up to 240W USB-C power delivery.

The USBC-VAMETER3 is a small dongle that attaches to the USB Type-C port on your laptop, phone, or other devices, as well as having its own USB Type-C input for the charger. Then, it shows the amperage, voltage, and wattage on a small OLED display, allowing you to see whether your devices support 240W charging. Of course, it can also measure any wattage or voltage below that, so you can use it for just about any device that supports USB-C power delivery. The device also includes a button that allows you to flip the screen 180 degrees, so you can more easily read the screen no matter how you plug it in initially.

As laptops with 240W power delivery over USB-C are likely to start showing up at some point in the next year or so, having an updated version of this meter may be useful to check whether laptops do in fact support those full charging speeds. Most chargers typically say their maximum voltage and amperage directly on the charger, but host devices don’t always make it clear how much power they can sink, so a meter like this can help visualize that information.

Plugable is clearly a little ahead of the game with this meter considering there aren’t any laptops or even chargers that support 240W USB-C charging just yet. Earlier this year, Club 3D listed the first USB Type-C cables capable of 240W power delivery (which you can now find on Amazon), but that’s just one small part of the chain. Still, you can buy the USBC-VAMETER3 for $29.95 starting today, with a $4 coupon available at launch.