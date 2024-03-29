Somehow, despite all the advancements Apple has made with its custom Apple Silicon systems-on-a-chip, it can't seem to get over one key hurdle. Base-model chips, from the M1 to the M3 SoCs, can only power one external display. There's a technicality when the newest M3 MacBook Air is considered, because it can power two external monitors, but you lose the built-in display in turn. Luckily, you can get around all this madness by using a DisplayLink adapter with all the best Macs, regardless if they officially support multiple external display output.

There are plenty of DisplayLink adapters out there, and they basically all do the same thing. However, Plugable's new USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is unique in that it features an ultra-compact form factor and an accessible price point. This small size, which is much smaller than the average smartphone, makes the Plugable adapter perfect for connecting a MacBook Air or M3 MacBook Pro to dual monitors while traveling or commuting. There are a few nice-to-have features missing on the Plugable adapter, but if portability is your main goal, that won't matter.

About this review: Plugable provided a USB-C to dual HDMI adapter for review. The company did not have input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter (USBC-6950M) Compact HDMI adapter It's the most portable DisplayLink adapter we've tested 8 / 10 Plugable's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter uses DisplayLink software to power two external monitors with a single USB-C port. It's ideal for use with base-model Apple Silicon Macs, since they are limited to just one external monitor by default while the built-in display is being used. Due to the compact size of Plugable's adapter, it's ideal for use with MacBooks while traveling or commuting. Pros The adapter is plug-and-play after installing DisplayLink software

It's extremely portable, fitting in a hand or pocket easily

It supports dual 4K monitors with a single USB-C connection Cons Unlike other options, this adapter doesn't support passthrough power over USB-C

Doesn't include a USB-A adapter for older computers

$90 at Plugable $90 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Plugable's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter retails for $90 and can be purchased directly from the company's website. It's also available at third-party retailers, like Amazon. The adapter has a gray aluminum finish, two HDMI ports, and a USB-C connector. You can use the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter with macOS 11 or higher, Windows 10 and newer, and ChromeOS 100 or higher computers with a USB-C port.

Specs

Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter (USBC-6950M) Connection USB-C Ports 2x HDMI 2.0 USB-C Power Delivery No Price $90 Maximum display resolution 3840x2160 @ 60Hz Weight 85g Dimensions 0.6 x 2.4 x 3.1 inches

What I like

The build quality is good, and more importantly, it's compact

Close

Aside from offering dual display functionality, the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter's best feature is its size. It measures just 0.6 x 2.4 x 3.1 inches, which means it can easily fit in the palm of your hand, a pocket, or a bag. Compared to a beefier solution like the StarTech USB Docking Station, Plugable's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is actually portable. Rather than being used as a permanent part of your desk setup, the Plugable adapter seems better suited for use as an accessory that can be swapped in and out between work, home, and travel workstations.

While $90 is pretty fair for a DisplayLink-capable adapter or dock, it's still a lot of money. That's why it's nice that the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is made of premium materials, mostly aluminum. It weighs only 85 grams, but still feels solid and sturdy in the hand. For what it's worth, the adapter also comes with a two-year warranty that covers limited parts and labor.

After downloading software, Plugable's adapter is plug-and-play

Close

Using the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is fairly straightforward for the first time, and it gets much easier after that. You have to download DisplayLink Manager software to get started, which is available directly from Synaptics' website or through the Plugable URL shown on the adapter with a sticker. After downloading and installing DisplayLink Manager, you need to give the software permission to share your screen. This is necessary for DisplayLink to work, but it may be a step some privacy-conscious users are uncomfortable with.

When that initial setup is completed, simply plugging in the USB-C cable to your computer and the HDMI cables to the adapter will enable dual-monitor output.

When that initial setup is completed, simply plugging in the USB-C cable to your computer and the HDMI cables to the adapter will enable dual-monitor output. Each HDMI port on the adapter uses the HDMI 2.0 standard and can power monitors at 4K resolution and 60Hz each. I used the Plugable adapter with my M2 MacBook Air, which does not support dual external monitors by default. The experience was flawless, and that's no surprise because DisplayLink software has proven to be a reliable and effective solution. Plugable's adapter provides solid, compact hardware to match.

What I don't like

Plugable could have added more to round out this adapter

Plugable chose to make the USB-C to dual HDMI adapter as compact as possible, and that meant leaving out a few features. To be clear, if all you need is dual display output from a small and portable adapter, Plugable's option gets the job done. However, some users would rather have more ports and a USB-A connection option than an ultra-compact form factor. It all comes down to preference, your workflow, and what you need out of your adapter.

For example, some DisplayLink adapters include a USB-C port for power passthrough. This is helpful on thin-and-light laptops where USB-C ports are limited. Additionally, a built-in USB-A adapter would make it possible to connect with older USB-A computers that don't have inbuilt USB-C ports. These omissions won't matter to everyone, but they're worth noting. In fact, the absence of these features make the Plugable adapter as small as it is.

Should you buy the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter?

Close

You should buy the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter if:

You want a compact DisplayLink adapter that easily fits in a bag

You have a base model Mac and want to connect to dual external monitors

You need a DisplayLink adapter on a budget

You should NOT buy the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter if:

You need more than two external monitors

You want a DisplayLink adapter with other ports or passthrough power

You aren't willing to use the required DisplayLink Manager software

Plugable's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter isn't the most powerful DisplayLink adapter out there, but it has a handful of crucial advantages over the competition. For starters, this adapter is the smallest I've tested that uses DisplayLink, and by a significant margin. It's also relatively affordable as far as DisplayLink products go, with a retail price under $100. Most importantly, it has obvious functional benefits for base-model Apple Silicon Mac owners that need support for dual 4K external monitors over a single USB-C port. If your workflow includes hooking up your MacBook Air to monitors at work, at home, or while traveling, this adapter feels like the perfect solution.