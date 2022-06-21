Plugable launches upgraded USB-C Triple Display Docking Station with even more ports

Plugable, a manufacturer mostly known for its docking solutions for laptops, has announced an upgraded version of its USB-C Triple Display Docking Station, or UD-ULTC4K. This new version of the dock comes with a series of upgrades, including more display output options and faster charging.

Of course, the highlight of this dock is the display outputs, and this time around, it’s even more capable than before. You still get three display outputs at once, but now, for each of those outputs, you can choose between HDMI or DisplayPort right out of the box, without needing any adapters. The previous model had one HDMI port and two DisplayPort connections, but now you get three of each, so you can use the connections that make more sense to you. All of those displays will support up to 4K 60Hz, too.

And what makes this dock even more special is that this will even work on Apple Silicon Macs, which only support one external display officially. This is because the dock uses a DisplayLink chip and driver, which is used to drive two of the external displays, while the first is powered by DisplayPort USB-C Alt Mode.

That’s not the only upgrade with this model, though. The new Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station also comes with much more capable power delivery. It can now charge your laptop at up to 100W (negotiated at 96W), instead of the 60W provided by the previous model. This additional capability means that any laptop that supports USB-C charging should be able to get its maximum charging speeds this way.

Over on the front, there are a couple more upgrades. The USB Type-C port now supports 20W power delivery so you can charge your phone or other devices, and there’s a full-size SD 4.0 card reader now, adding to the already large suite of ports. That suite of ports includes four USB Type-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet on the back, making this a very capable dock.

The upgraded Pluable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station is available starting today for $279. You can check it out below. Recently, Plugable also launched a quad-display USB-C docking station, though the port setup is very different.