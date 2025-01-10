Summary Plugable unveils the first 10-port USB-C charger, distributing 100W charging power for multiple devices.

The charger features intelligent power allocation to prioritize high-wattage devices like laptops for optimal performance.

Available for $99.95, Plugable's 10-port charger is a must-have for device-heavy setups.

Having a ton of devices that run off of a lithium battery is fantastic for convenience, but things get a little complicated when they all need charging at the same time. Fortunately, Plugable is here to save us from having to juggle several devices on one cable with this amazing 10-port charging station announced at CES 2025.

Plugable reveals the 10-Port USB-C Charger with Intelligent Power Allocation

As reported on Plugable, the company has released a 10-port USB-C charging station, which the company claims is the first of its kind. The charger can spread 100W of charging power across its ports to keep all of your devices topped up and ready to go.

However, it's not just a dumb charger for your devices. There's tech running in the background ensuring that everything is ticking over nicely:

With its priority-based “next in line” charging technology, the PS-10CC dynamically distributes power, prioritizing high-wattage devices such as laptops to ensure optimal performance. [...] The PS-10CC’s ability to adjust and allocate power intelligently based on the user-supplied power adapter's wattage and connected devices' charging capabilities makes it an essential addition to any setup.

If you'd like to snap one up for yourself, Plugable is selling them for $99.95 on its website. And if you want to see what else the company revealed during CES 2025, be sure to check out this amazing five-monitor docking station for your laptop or PC .