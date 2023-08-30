Key Takeaways Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge now supports plugins, although currently, there are only five available, including Instacart and OpenTable.

Users can select and use up to three plugins for a conversation, but they are locked and cannot be changed until switching to a new topic.

Microsoft has plans to expand the number of available plugins in the future, and there is a possibility that Bing Chat plugins will be introduced for other web browsers, such as Google Chrome, in the future.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that plugins support for Bing Chat was coming to Microsoft Edge. And now, after keeping the users waiting for months, the software giant seems to have finally started rolling out plugins for the Bing Chat web page in the Edge web browser.

X (formerly Twitter) user Wladimir Kirianov is one of the few lucky ones claiming to have received the plugins support for Bing Chat in Edge. However, based on screenshots Kirinov posted on X, it appears that there are some limitations to how you can use them. For example, only five plugins are available right now — including Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, OpenTable, and Shop — and you can select and use up to three of them for any conversation. Once you select the plugins for a conversation thread, those are locked, and you can't make any changes until you switch to a new topic.

The Plugins tab is next to Recent activity on the Bing Chat web page. With plugins selected, you can compare prices of products from different online shops based in the US, ask about recipes, book restaurants, flights, and more. But with the number of plugins supported in a conversation restricted to three, the scope of what you can do with them is definitely limited. Besides the Bing Chat web page in Edge, support for plugins will also be available in Bing Chat through the Edge sidebar, as Microsoft has started testing plugins for its chatbot in the sidebar of Edge Canary.

While there are only five plugins available at launch, Bing Chat will get more of them in the future. Microsoft previously confirmed that Bing would be able to use the same plugins available for ChatGPT at some point, similar to how Chrome extensions can be installed in the Edge browser. But unlike ChatGPT, Microsoft's chatbot doesn't ask you to get a subscription to use plugins.

Although not confirmed, Microsoft will likely bring plugins support for Bing Chat in other web browsers. And now that Bing Chat is available to all Google Chrome desktop users, introducing the Bing Chat plugins for the most-used web browser is the logical next step. But it's up to Microsoft to decide when to launch Bing Chat Plugins for Chrome or other popular web browsers.