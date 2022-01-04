PNY GeForce RTX 3050 Desktop GPU variants to go on sale later this month

Hot on the heels of Nvidia’s product showcase, PNY has announced the launch of its GeForce RTX 3050 variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 is one of the newest GPUs to arrive on the desktop market and it brings Nvidia’s Ampere architecture to more gamers than ever before. PNY has now confirmed that it’ll have three variants of the RTX 3050 GPU on the market and it’ll go on sale as early as the end of this month.

Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 GPU, in case you don’t know, is a successor to the GeForce GTX 1650. The new GeForce RTX 3050 GPU replaces the 3 yr old GTX 1650 to offer a huge leap in performance with improved throughput and efficiency. The RTX 3050 also happens to the first 50-series class desktop GPU to enable ray-tracing for games at over 60FPS.

This is a much-needed upgrade to the aging hardware that’s bound to improve the gaming experience for entry-level gamers. The GeForce RTX 3050 GPU brings up to 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM to the table, which by itself is quite an upgrade to the outgoing hardware. With the arrival of the new RTX 3050 desktop GPUs from Nvidia and its partners, it’s safe to say that we’ll see some changes in our best graphics card collection.

PNY GeForce RTX 35050 UPRISING AND REVEL graphics cards

PNY is one of the first manufacturers to announce the availability of the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The company will have three different variants of the RTX 3050 GPU on offer — PNY GeForce RTX 3050 XLR8 UPRISING, PNY GeForce RTX 3050 XLR8 REVEL single & dual fans with EPIC-X RGB lighting. They’ll be available as a part of the UPRISING and REVEL families of graphics cards and feature both single and dual fan coolers. Select variants of the bunch are also fitted with RGB lights for customization. All three variants from PNY differ mainly in terms of the heatsink design. While the overall specifications of these GPUs will remain the same, their overall performance may differ up to a certain level due to differences in cooling performance.

Here’s a quick look at the product specifications of the PNY GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs:

8GB GDDR6 (192-bit)

Single and Dual Fan Configurations

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

EPIC-X RGB on REVEL editions

Pricing & Availability

PNY hasn’t mentioned the prices of its RTX 3050 GPU variants. However, the company says the new GPUs will be available starting January 27 via Best Buy, Amazon, and its official PNY store.