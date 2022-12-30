If you've been eager to get yourself more storage or even upgrade your PC, now would be the time, with heavy discounts on PNY SATA SSD drives.

PNY CS900 SATA SSD A 2.5-inch internal SATA SSD that ranges in size from 120GB to 4TB. $14 at Best Buy $14 at Amazon

When it comes storage solutions, there are many different kinds of options out there, like SATA, NVMe, and M.2 drives. The drive that you end up choosing will ultimately depend on your budget and compatibility. While SATA SSDs aren't the fastest options, they do manage to offer great bang for buck, especially the PNY models that are on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can grab an internal 2.5-inch SATA SSD for as low as just $14, which is an incredible deal. The drive model that is on sale is the PNY CS900, which comes in a range of sizes starting at 120GB and going as large as 4TB. It has a SATA interface and offers read speeds up to 515MB/sec and 490MB/sec write speeds. The internal 2.5-inch drive is compatible with laptops, desktops, and some game consoles.

If you're thinking about purchasing it for a laptop, you'll want to make sure that it can support 2.5-inch SATA drives. You can even put the drive in an external enclosure or use a compatible cable so that it can be used as external storage. For the most part, this is a pretty good drive from a reliable company, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

The promotion is currently available at Best Buy and Amazon, with the 120GB model starting at just $14. The next step, the 240GB model costs $17, while the 500GB variant is offered at $26. If you're looking to go big, the 1TB model will cost you $47, it'll be $93 for the 2TB, and the 4TB will set you back a whopping $300. This is a limited time promotion, so if pricing does change, there is the chance that the sale has ended or the product has sold out.