The POCO F2 may finally launch in 2021 as a mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO started its journey with the launch of the POCO F1 back in August 2018. But after a successful start, the sub-brand remained dormant until Xiaomi set it up as an independent brand early last year. Following that announcement, POCO launched several new smartphones across various price brackets. But despite constant requests from fans, the company is yet to launch a POCO F2. However, that may change soon.

POCO India recently shared a video on Twitter recapping its progress in 2020 and teasing what’s to come in 2021. Towards the end of the video, the text “The F2” flashes intermittently, which many believe hints at the launch of the POCO F2.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we’ve achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

It’s worth noting that while a POCO F1 successor already exists in the form of the POCO F2 Pro, it was never launched in India. As a result, one may believe that the POCO F2 could be a cheaper version of the POCO F2 Pro for the Indian market. However, that may not be the case if recent leaks are to be believed.

According to the XiaomiUI Telegram group, the POCO F2 will be a mid-range smartphone with the code-name “courbet”. It will be based on Qualcomm’s sm7150 platform, which is believed to be the new Snapdragon 732G. The device will reportedly have a quad-camera setup on the back, a 4,250mAh battery, reverse charging support, and NFC support in the global model. While we can confirm that Xiaomi is indeed developing a device code-named “courbet” (and “courbetin” for the Indian model), and we can corroborate these specs, we can’t be sure whether or not it will be called the POCO F2 at the moment.