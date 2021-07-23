POCO F3 GT undercuts the Nord 2 with even more aggressive pricing

The affordable flagship segment in India is blowing up. Just yesterday, OnePlus lifted the covers off the OnePlus Nord 2 — a compelling device that offers several premium features at a relatively affordable price. Now, POCO has joined the fray with the POCO F3 GT.

POCO F3 GT: Specifications

Specification POCO F3 GT Dimensions & Weight 161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3mm

205gms Display 6.67-inch OLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10+

500 nits peak brightness

10-bit panel

DC dimming SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5065mAh battery

67W fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.65 primary camera

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2,

Tertiary: 2MP macro camera, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio JBL tuned stereo speakers

Hi-Res certification

Dolby Atmos

Triple microphones Connectivity 5G

LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Infrared

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6

A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Colors Predator Black, Gunmetal Silver

POCO’s latest phone is, once again, a rebranded Redmi phone. As we previously reported, the new device is pretty much the same as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, offers HDR10+ support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device features an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back as well.

The POCO F3 GT features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64M primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter that sits within a centered hole-punch cutout.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and stereo speakers tuned by JBL. Other connectivity features include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and an IR blaster.

Rounding off the hardware is a 5,065 mAh battery that features support for 67W fast charging with the included charger. The charger comes with an L-shaped connector to facilitate a comfortable grip while gaming. Speaking of gaming, the device also features two sets of magnetic triggers and RGB lighting around the camera module. On the software front, the POCO F3 GT runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 with the POCO launcher on top.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO F3 GT will go on sale starting August 2. The device will set you back ₹26,999 (~$363) for the 6GB/128GB variant, ₹28,999 (~$390) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and ₹30,999 (~$416) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It will be available in two colorways — Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

If you purchase the device in the first two weeks, you’ll get an attractive discount on all three variants. As you can see in the table above, the device will be available at a discount of ₹1,000 during week one and at a discount of ₹500 during week two.