Redmi K50G makes its way to international markets as the POCO F4 GT
April 26, 2022

In February this year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched an affordable flagship gaming phone called the Redmi K50G. The device featured Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, and a 64MP triple camera setup. Although Redmi only launched the device in China at the time, Xiaomi’s other sub-brand POCO has now brought it to international markets as the POCO F4 GT.

POCO F4 GT: Specifications

Specification POCO F4 GT
Build
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on display
  • Metal frame
  • Glass back
Dimensions & Weight
  • 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm
  • 210g
Display
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080 resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 480Hz touch sampling rate
  • 800nits typical brightness
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut support
  • HDR10+
  • 1920Hz high frequency PWM dimming
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Adreno 730
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 12GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,700mAh
  • 120W wired fast charging support
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • AI Face Unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.9
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera(s) 20MP, f/2.4
Port(s) USB Type-C
Audio
  • Symmetrical quad speakers
  • Dolby Atmos certification
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
  • Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification
Connectivity
  • 5G (SA+NSA)
    • Supported bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz)
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
Software MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 12
Other Features
  • CyberEngine super wideband X-axis linear motor
  • LiquidCool Technology 3.0
  • Colors:
    • Stealth Black
    • Knight Silver
    • Cyber Yellow
  • Magnetic pop-up triggers
While POCO typically makes some design changes when launching a rebranded device, the Xiaomi sub-brand hasn’t made any significant changes with the POCO F4 GT. The device features the same eccentric design as the Redmi K50G, with the branding being the only noticeable difference between the two devices. In fact, the Black and Silver variants of the devices are virtually identical save for the branding. The POCO F4 GT, however, also comes in a new Cyber Yellow colorway.

All three colorways of the POCO F4 GT on white background

POCO hasn’t made any notable changes on the hardware front either, and the POCO F4 GT features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, the same 64MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 20MP selfie shooter.

POCO F4 GT 120W wired fast charging support

It even features the magnetic pop-up triggers for gaming found on the Redmi K50G, the CyberEngine super wideband X-axis linear motor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO F4 GT magnetic triggers and display

In terms of connectivity, the POCO F4 GT offers 5G (SA+NSA) support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The phone also offers symmetrical quad speakers for an immersive gaming experience, Dolby Atmos certification, Hi-Res Audio certification, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

The software is likely the only significant difference between the two phones, but MIUI 13 for POCO merely offers some cosmetic changes when compared to MIUI 13 on the Redmi K50G.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO X4 GT starts at 599 euro ($532) for the 8GB+128GB storage model, and 699 euro for the 12GB+256GB setup. However, there is an early bird special for people who order between April 28 to May 7 that shaves 100 euros off each model. The POCO X4 GT will be available on Amazon, Lazada, AliExpress, as well as POCO’s online store.

 

 

 

