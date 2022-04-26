Redmi K50G makes its way to international markets as the POCO F4 GT

In February this year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched an affordable flagship gaming phone called the Redmi K50G. The device featured Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, and a 64MP triple camera setup. Although Redmi only launched the device in China at the time, Xiaomi’s other sub-brand POCO has now brought it to international markets as the POCO F4 GT.

POCO F4 GT: Specifications

Specification POCO F4 GT Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on display

Metal frame

Glass back Dimensions & Weight 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm

210g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate

800nits typical brightness

DCI-P3 wide color gamut support

HDR10+

1920Hz high frequency PWM dimming SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

120W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

AI Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 20MP, f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Symmetrical quad speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification

Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification Connectivity 5G (SA+NSA) Supported bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 12 Other Features CyberEngine super wideband X-axis linear motor

LiquidCool Technology 3.0

Colors: Stealth Black Knight Silver Cyber Yellow

Magnetic pop-up triggers

While POCO typically makes some design changes when launching a rebranded device, the Xiaomi sub-brand hasn’t made any significant changes with the POCO F4 GT. The device features the same eccentric design as the Redmi K50G, with the branding being the only noticeable difference between the two devices. In fact, the Black and Silver variants of the devices are virtually identical save for the branding. The POCO F4 GT, however, also comes in a new Cyber Yellow colorway.

POCO hasn’t made any notable changes on the hardware front either, and the POCO F4 GT features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, the same 64MP triple camera setup on the back, and a 20MP selfie shooter.

It even features the magnetic pop-up triggers for gaming found on the Redmi K50G, the CyberEngine super wideband X-axis linear motor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the POCO F4 GT offers 5G (SA+NSA) support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The phone also offers symmetrical quad speakers for an immersive gaming experience, Dolby Atmos certification, Hi-Res Audio certification, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

The software is likely the only significant difference between the two phones, but MIUI 13 for POCO merely offers some cosmetic changes when compared to MIUI 13 on the Redmi K50G.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO X4 GT starts at 599 euro ($532) for the 8GB+128GB storage model, and 699 euro for the 12GB+256GB setup. However, there is an early bird special for people who order between April 28 to May 7 that shaves 100 euros off each model. The POCO X4 GT will be available on Amazon, Lazada, AliExpress, as well as POCO’s online store.