POCO, the mobile phone manufacturer that started as a subsidiary of Xiaomi, will be the first company to bring the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor to handsets outside of China. As confirmed in a tweet from Snapdragon India, the POCO F5 should have “50% higher overall performance” compared to the previous Snapdragon 7+ generation. It’s not the most powerful chip on a mobile phone, but it represents longevity and robustness in a market where upgrading a handset every year is often impractical.

Details on the Poco F5 ahead of launch are scant at best, but we can get somewhat of an idea of what to expect thanks to the existing Redmi Note 12 Turbo which seems to be a pretty similar device on the surface. We expect the POCO F5 will launch with Android 13, have up to 12GB of RAM, and pack up to 256GB of storage, according to FCC filings spotted by GizChina.

As for the processor itself, it supports a maximum on-device display of 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and can be connected to an external display of the same specifications while supporting HDR10. This chip can also be used to power mobile phone cameras for up to 200-megapixel photos, enabling a triple-camera setup to capture 32MP content at 30 frames per second.

“Our 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP captures over 4,000x more data than a 14-bit ISP for photos and videos with extreme dynamic range. Plus, take brighter, clearer shots after dark with Mega Low Light, merging the best aspects of 30 images into one stunningly vivid result,” Qualcomm explains.

There is speculation that the POCO F5 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo which was launched in China by Xiaomi late last month, but there aren’t enough details to corroborate the information. However, Qualcomm did mention at the announcement of the chip earlier this year that mobile devices from Redmi and Realme are already in production.

Source: Twitter/Snapdragon India