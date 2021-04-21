POCO M2 Reloaded is a POCO M2 with less RAM and a cheaper price tag

After launching the POCO X3 Pro late last month, POCO is back again with a new smartphone for the Indian market. The company just unveiled the POCO M2 Reloaded, a new variant of the existing POCO M2 that launched in September last year. The POCO M2 Reloaded is just the POCO M2 but with lesser RAM and a cheaper price tag.

POCO M2 Reloaded: Specifications

Specification POCO M2 Reloaded Dimensions and Weight 163.32 × 77.01 × 9.1 mm

198g Display 6.53-inch LCD

2340 x 1080 (FHD+)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

400 nits

Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G80 12nm 2x ARM Cortex A-75 6x ARM Cortex A-55

Mali-G52 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

Supports Quick Charge 3.0 (18W)

10W charger included Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 10 with MIUI 11 for POCO

The amount of RAM is the only real difference between the POCO M2 Reloaded and the standard POCO M2. Everything else is unchanged. That means you’re still getting a 6.53-inch LCD FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type C port. While the original POCO M2 came in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configuration, the POCO M2 Reloaded dials down the amount of RAM to 4GB in favor of a cheaper price tag.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M2 Reloaded comes in only RAM configuration: 4GB + 64GB. The phone comes in two colors: Pitch Black and Slate Blue. It will go on sale exclusively from Flipkart starting April 21 at 3 PM IST at ₹9,499 (~$125). POCO is touting it as the cheapest phone with an FHD+ display. And that’s certainly true as most devices in this price range, including the Galaxy M12 and Realme C25, currently only offer an HD+ panel.