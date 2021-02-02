POCO M3 lands in India with a quirky design, better camera and even bigger battery

POCO disrupted the budget segment last year with the launch of the POCO M2, offering a quad-camera array, 6GB RAM on the base model, and a 5,000 mAh battery at just ₹10,999 (~$149). POCO is now following it up with the POCO M3 in India today (launched earlier in Europe), which is even more impressive, bringing not only a quirky design but also a powerful punch of Snapdragon 662, a 48MP primary camera, and an even bigger battery.

POCO M3: Specifications

Specification POCO M3 Dimensions and Weight 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm

198g Display 6.53″ FHD+ (2340×1080) IPS LCD;

Waterdrop notch

400 nits brightness

L1 Widevine certified

Gorilla Glass 3 on front SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4x performance Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz)

4x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores Adreno 610 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM LPDDR4X

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1/2.2 flash storage Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

18W fast charging support

22.5W fast charger (inside the box)

Reverse wired charging Rear Camera Primary: 48MP, f/1.79, 0.8 μ

48MP, f/1.79, 0.8 Secondary: 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4, fixed focus

2MP macro sensor, f/2.4, fixed focus Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP selfie shooter Other Features 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual speakers

Bluetooth 5.0

Hi-Res Audio certified

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

USB Type-C, USB 2.0

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster Android Version Android 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO

On the front, the POCO M3 is your usual run-of-the-mill smartphone, flaunting a 6.53-inch FHD+ panel with a waterdrop notch. But turn it around, and you’ll see a design that seems to be borrowed straight from the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, with a giant camera island taking up one-fourth of the back panel and housing all three sensors along with a bold POCO branding.

The processing package also sees a notable upgrade, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 taking up the reins from the MediaTek Helio G80, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and a faster UFS 2.1/2.2 flash storage. Similarly, the camera numbers also drop from four to three, but the switch to a 48MP f/1,79 sensor should bring a much-needed boost to the low-light performance.

The 5,000 mAh battery has been swapped for a 6,000 mAh cell, which now charges via a 18W fast charger with reverse wired charging support. Finally, the POCO M3 comes running Android 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, an IR blaster, and retains a 3.5mm jack and microSD card expansion slot.

POCO M3 Pricing & Availability in India

The POCO M3 is priced at ₹10,999 (~$150) for the base 6GB/64GB model and ₹11,999 (~$164) for the top 6GB/128GB model. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from Feb 9 at 12MP IST. You’ll have three color options to choose from: Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black.