POCO M3 lands in India with a quirky design, better camera and even bigger battery
POCO disrupted the budget segment last year with the launch of the POCO M2, offering a quad-camera array, 6GB RAM on the base model, and a 5,000 mAh battery at just ₹10,999 (~$149). POCO is now following it up with the POCO M3 in India today (launched earlier in Europe), which is even more impressive, bringing not only a quirky design but also a powerful punch of Snapdragon 662, a 48MP primary camera, and an even bigger battery.

POCO M3 Hands-on: A Good-Looking Budget Phone

POCO M3: Specifications

SpecificationPOCO M3
Dimensions and Weight
  • 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
  • 198g
Display
  • 6.53″ FHD+ (2340×1080) IPS LCD;
  • Waterdrop notch
  • 400 nits brightness
  • L1 Widevine certified
  • Gorilla Glass 3 on front
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 662:

  • 4x performance Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz)
  • 4x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores

Adreno 610

RAM and Storage
  • 6GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1/2.2 flash storage
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging support
  • 22.5W fast charger (inside the box)
  • Reverse wired charging
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48MP, f/1.79, 0.8μ
  • Secondary: 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4, fixed focus
  • Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4
Front Camera
  • 8MP selfie shooter
Other Features
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Dual speakers
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Hi-Res Audio certified
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • USB Type-C, USB 2.0
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
Android VersionAndroid 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO

On the front, the POCO M3 is your usual run-of-the-mill smartphone, flaunting a 6.53-inch FHD+ panel with a waterdrop notch. But turn it around, and you’ll see a design that seems to be borrowed straight from the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, with a giant camera island taking up one-fourth of the back panel and housing all three sensors along with a bold POCO branding.

The processing package also sees a notable upgrade, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 taking up the reins from the MediaTek Helio G80, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and a faster UFS 2.1/2.2 flash storage. Similarly, the camera numbers also drop from four to three, but the switch to a 48MP f/1,79 sensor should bring a much-needed boost to the low-light performance.

POCO M3 XDA Forums

The 5,000 mAh battery has been swapped for a 6,000 mAh cell, which now charges via a 18W fast charger with reverse wired charging support. Finally, the POCO M3 comes running Android 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, an IR blaster, and retains a 3.5mm jack and microSD card expansion slot.

POCO M3 Pricing & Availability in India

The POCO M3 is priced at ₹10,999 (~$150) for the base 6GB/64GB model and  ₹11,999 (~$164) for the top 6GB/128GB model. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from Feb 9 at 12MP IST. You’ll have three color options to choose from: Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black.

