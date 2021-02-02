POCO M3 lands in India with a quirky design, better camera and even bigger battery
POCO disrupted the budget segment last year with the launch of the POCO M2, offering a quad-camera array, 6GB RAM on the base model, and a 5,000 mAh battery at just ₹10,999 (~$149). POCO is now following it up with the POCO M3 in India today (launched earlier in Europe), which is even more impressive, bringing not only a quirky design but also a powerful punch of Snapdragon 662, a 48MP primary camera, and an even bigger battery.
POCO M3 Hands-on: A Good-Looking Budget Phone
POCO M3: Specifications
|Specification
|POCO M3
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662:
Adreno 610
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Other Features
|Android Version
|Android 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO
On the front, the POCO M3 is your usual run-of-the-mill smartphone, flaunting a 6.53-inch FHD+ panel with a waterdrop notch. But turn it around, and you’ll see a design that seems to be borrowed straight from the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition, with a giant camera island taking up one-fourth of the back panel and housing all three sensors along with a bold POCO branding.
The processing package also sees a notable upgrade, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 taking up the reins from the MediaTek Helio G80, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and a faster UFS 2.1/2.2 flash storage. Similarly, the camera numbers also drop from four to three, but the switch to a 48MP f/1,79 sensor should bring a much-needed boost to the low-light performance.
The 5,000 mAh battery has been swapped for a 6,000 mAh cell, which now charges via a 18W fast charger with reverse wired charging support. Finally, the POCO M3 comes running Android 10 with MIUI 12 for POCO, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, an IR blaster, and retains a 3.5mm jack and microSD card expansion slot.
POCO M3 Pricing & Availability in India
The POCO M3 is priced at ₹10,999 (~$150) for the base 6GB/64GB model and ₹11,999 (~$164) for the top 6GB/128GB model. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from Feb 9 at 12MP IST. You’ll have three color options to choose from: Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black.