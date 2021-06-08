POCO M3 Pro 5G arrvies in India with a MediaTek Dimesnsity 700 chip

The POCO M3 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in Europe last month, has just landed in India. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is a direct successor to the last year’s POCO M2 Pro and the second installation in the POCO M3 series. This is POCO’s first phone with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset; however, it’s by no means an original device — it’s a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. But as always, POCO has given the phone a nice visual refresh to set it apart from the original device.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification POCO M3 Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight 161.81 x 75.35 x 9.92mm

190g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD Dot display

2400 x 1080 pixels

1500:1 contrast ratio

500nits peak brightness

Up to 90Hz refresh rate DynamicSwitch support (30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz)

Reading mode 3.0 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz 7nm

ARM Mali-G57 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.2 Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging support Rear Camera Primary: 48MP, f/1.79

48MP, f/1.79 Secondary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi (dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a couple of incremental upgrades over its predecessors, such as a higher refresh rate display, a slightly faster chipset, and 5G connectivity. It features a 6.5-inch LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 360-degree light sensors. But it looks like the display doesn’t support HDR10 playback as POCO doesn’t mention anything about HDR on the device page.

Under the hood, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage. For optics, we’re looking at a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. For some reason, POCO has decided to drop the ultra-wide cam which was present on the POCO M2 Pro.

Elsewhere, there’s a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and of course 5G connectivity. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

POCO M3 Pro XDA Forums

Pricing & Availablity

The POCO M3 Pro 5G starts at ₹13,999 for the base model, while the top model will set you back ₹15,999. The phone goes on sale on June 14 from Flipkart at 12 PM IST. As an early bird offer, buyers can shave ₹500 off on both models on the first sale.