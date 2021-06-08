POCO M3 Pro 5G arrvies in India with a MediaTek Dimesnsity 700 chip
The POCO M3 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in Europe last month, has just landed in India. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is a direct successor to the last year’s POCO M2 Pro and the second installation in the POCO M3 series. This is POCO’s first phone with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset; however, it’s by no means an original device — it’s a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. But as always, POCO has given the phone a nice visual refresh to set it apart from the original device.
POCO M3 Pro 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|POCO M3 Pro 5G
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a couple of incremental upgrades over its predecessors, such as a higher refresh rate display, a slightly faster chipset, and 5G connectivity. It features a 6.5-inch LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 360-degree light sensors. But it looks like the display doesn’t support HDR10 playback as POCO doesn’t mention anything about HDR on the device page.
Under the hood, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage. For optics, we’re looking at a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. For some reason, POCO has decided to drop the ultra-wide cam which was present on the POCO M2 Pro.
Elsewhere, there’s a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and of course 5G connectivity. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Pricing & Availablity
The POCO M3 Pro 5G starts at ₹13,999 for the base model, while the top model will set you back ₹15,999. The phone goes on sale on June 14 from Flipkart at 12 PM IST. As an early bird offer, buyers can shave ₹500 off on both models on the first sale.