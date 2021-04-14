Xiaomi is rebranding the Redmi Note 10 5G as the POCO M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the form of the POCO M3 Pro 5G. And if you know POCO, you also know that most of its smartphones are rebadged versions of the existing Redmi phones. Well, that’s exactly what this upcoming smartphone is going to be.

A regulatory listing has revealed POCO’s plan to launch a new smartphone. The document lists two model names: M2103K19G, which refers to the Redmi Note 10 5G, and M2103K19PG, which refers to the POCO M3 Pro 5G.

The listing confirms the only real differences between the two models are “drawing” (likely referring to the stylized POCO branding) and laser engraving. This essentially confirms the POCO M3 Pro 5G will just be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G.

Earlier, a POCO phone with a model number M2013K19PI was also spotted on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BSI). Based on this, we can infer that the model listed in the regulatory listing will likely be the global version of the POCO M3 Pro 5G.

For starters, the Redmi Note 10 5G was launched globally last month alongside other Redmi Note 10 models. That means we have a fair idea as to what to expect from this upcoming POCO phone in terms of hardware. The POCO M3 Pro 5G will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, and 2MP depth and macro sensors, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO hasn’t yet confirmed anything about this new device, but we expect to hear more from the company soon.

Featured image: Redmi Note 10 5G