POCO M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an S21-esque back panel

POCO has finally unveiled the new POCO M3 Pro 5G — a mid-range device that features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, a 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel, and a triple camera setup on the back, for the European market. As mentioned in previous leaks, the phone is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with a slightly different back panel design.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification POCO M3 Pro 5G Dimensions & Weight 161.81 x 75.35 x 9.92mm

190g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD Dot display

2400 x 1080 pixels

1500:1 contrast ratio

500nits peak brightness

90Hz refresh rate DynamicSwitch support (30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz)

Reading mode 3.0 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700

ARM Mali-G57 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.2 Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, f/1.79

48MP, f/1.79 Secondary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi (dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Other Features IR blaster

Since the POCO M3 Pro 5G is more or less the same phone as the Redmi Note 10 5G, let’s first highlight all the differences between the two models. As mentioned earlier, the POCO M3 Pro 5G features a different two-tone back panel finish. The device comes in three different colorways — Power Black, POCO Yellow, and Cool Blue — all of which feature a black section around the camera module that looks an awful lot like the Galaxy S21‘s camera design. This section houses the POCO branding, and you can also see 5G branding on the back panel towards the bottom of the phone.

Other than the design changes, the POCO M3 Pro 5G isn’t all that different from the Redmi Note 10 5G. It features MediaTek’s 5G-capable Dimensity 700 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a centered hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. As you may have already noticed, POCO isn’t offering a 4GB+128GB variant of the device, and that’s the only other difference between the POCO M3 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10 5G.

On the camera front, the phone features the same 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. It also features the same 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter as the Redmi Note 10 5G. Connectivity options also remain unchanged, and the POCO M3 Pro 5G offers dual-SIM dual-standby 5G support (SA/NSA), NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. It even features an IR blaster like the Redmi variant. In terms of software, the POCO M3 Pro 5G unsurprisingly runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will go on sale in various European markets via POCO’s website, AliExpress, Amazon, and other major eCommerce platforms from 20th May. The device will be available at an early bird price of €159 (~$194) for the 5GB + 64GB variant and €179 (~$219) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Note: Xiaomi has sent DMCA requests to Twitter to take down leaked images of the POCO M3 Pro 5G, one day before launch. XDA-Developers was affected.