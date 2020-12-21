POCO M3, Redmi 9 Power, Moto E7, and Nokia 5.4 forums are now open

The last few weeks have been filled with smartphone launches with companies like POCO, Redmi, Motorola, and Nokia taking the wraps off of their latest budget-friendly offerings, namely, the POCO M3, Redmi Note 9 Power, Moto E7, and Nokia 5.4. We have now opened up XDA forums for all four phones, providing users with a space to engage in valuable discussions, share new tips and tricks, and shape the third-party development scene.

POCO M3

A direct successor to the POCO M2 that launched just two months ago, the new POCO M3 brings several notable improvements over its predecessor. These include an exciting new design, a 48MP primary camera, and a bigger 6,000mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, triple cameras, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset runs the show, and you also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and Android 10 based on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. For more details, check out our initial impressions of the POCO M3.

POCO M3 XDA Forums

Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that launched in China last month. It’s identical to the POCO M3 in almost all aspects, with the only exceptions being the quad-camera setup and rear panel design. That means it has the same 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a 6,000mAh battery, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 9 Power XDA Forums

Moto E7

Last month, Motorola refreshed its entry-level smartphone lineup with the Moto E7. The phone offers fairly modest hardware. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, plastic build, MediaTek Helio G25, 2GB RAM, up to 64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. There’s also a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary and 2MP macro sensors. The Moto E7 runs a near-stock version of Android 10 and comes with a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Moto E7 XDA Forums

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 takes the reins from the Nokia 5.3 as the latest budget-friendly offering from HMD Global. While its hardware is clearly not as competitive as Redmi or POCO’s offerings, you do get 2 years of guaranteed Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates. In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5.4 gives you a 6.39-inch HD+ LCD, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, four rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Nokia 5.4 XDA Forums