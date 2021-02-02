POCO M3 and Xiaomi Mi 10i / Mi 10T Lite receive unofficial TWRP ports

Unofficial builds of TWRP are now available for the POCO M3 and Mi 10i / Mi 10T Lite, making it possible for the owners of these smartphones to try out new custom ROMs, kernels, and other mods — as and when they become available.

The unofficial TWRP build for the POCO M3 comes courtesy of XDA Senior Member TheMalachite. Since this is an initial release, it will likely contain bugs and missing features. At the time, data decryption doesn’t seem to work upon the second reboot. If you’re interested and want to give it a shot, head over to the linked thread below to download the recovery image and follow along with the flashing instructions. Do make sure that your POCO M3’s bootloader is unlocked and you have access to a PC with ADB and fastboot binaries installed.

Download TWRP for POCO M3 || POCO M3 XDA Forums

Meanwhile, the TWRP build for the Mi 10i (also known as the Mi 10T Lite in some markets) comes thanks to XDA Member geoanto555. The recovery is still in the alpha stage, but it seems to be working fine, as reported by several testers in the thread. If you have a Mi 10i with an unlocked bootloader and want to try out this early build of TWRP, you can find the test build posted by the developer in the linked thread below.

Download TWRP for Mi 10i/10T Lite || Mi 10i XDA Forums

The arrival of TWRP and the recent release of kernel source code should get the development scene going for the POCO M3 and Mi 10i. Keep an eye out on the XDA forum of your device, as there will likely be many new custom ROMs and mods for you to try out in the coming weeks.

TWRP (short for Team Win Recovery Project) by far remains the most popular and widely used custom recovery for Android modders. The team recently released a new version of the recovery, which, among other improvements, adds support for devices launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box.