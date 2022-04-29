POCO’s latest budget phone packs MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery

Hot on the heels of the POCO F4 GT announcement, POCO is back again with a new smartphone launch. The company has just unveiled the POCO M4 5G in India. The latest offering is aimed at budget-conscious buyers and offers a solid hardware package at an affordable price.

POCO M4 5G: Specifications

Specification POCO M4 5G Dimensions and Weight 164 x 76.1 x 8.9mm

200g Display 6.58-inch LCD

FHD+ (2408 x 1080p)

90Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.05GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Secondary: 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 12 with MIUI 13

The POCO M4 5G is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi 10 5G, save for the tweaked design and the front camera. It features an eye-catching two-tone design that we have seen on a few other POCO phones as well. The front of the phone is dominated by a 6.58-inch LCD FHD+ panel which offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. On the back, there’s a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 8MP shooter, which is an upgrade over the Redmi 10 5G’s 5MP camera.

While the POCO M4 5G packs the same 5,000mAh battery as its more powerful brother POCO M4 Pro, its charging speed tops out at 18W. Other highlights of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, Bluetooth 5.1, and a microSD card slot. It runs Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M4 Pro is priced at ₹12,999 for the base model and ₹14,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will go on sale on May 5 via Flipkart.