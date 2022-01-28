The Redmi Note 11S will launch in some markets as the POCO M4 Pro (4G)

On Wednesday, Xiaomi officially introduced the Redmi Note 11 series to international markets. The lineup consists of four devices: the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. If you remember, Xiaomi also has a sub-brand called POCO whose portfolio largely consists of rebranded Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of the newly-launched Redmi Note 11 phones is now set to take on new clothes and launch under a different identity in other markets.

Based on the information we have received from our tipster, we believe that the global Redmi Note 11S will launch in some markets as the POCO M4 Pro (4G). Both devices share the same device codename: fleur. Note that there’s already a POCO M4 Pro 5G, which was launched in November last year. It was a rebadged version of the Chinese Redmi Note 11.

As we have seen with previous Redmi-POCO rebrands, the POCO M4 (4G) will most certainly keep the same internal as the Redmi Note 11S but there will be some cosmetic changes to set it apart from the Redmi Note 11S. We don’t know when the POCO M4 Pro (4G) is set to hit the shelves and in which markets it will land. At the very least, we hope that both phones do not co-exist in the same market — we have seen this happen with the Redmi Note 10T and POCO M3 Pro 5G.

Separately, we have also learned (via XiaomiUI) that POCO is working on a device called the POCO F4 GT, which will serve as a direct successor to the last year’s POCO F3 GT.

The POCO M4 Pro (4G) will likely pack the same hardware as the Redmi Note 11S. That means we already know what to expect from the phone in terms of specifications. It will pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a quad camera setup led by a 108MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the tip!

Featured image: the Redmi Note 11S