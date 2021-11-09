POCO’s latest affordable smartphone packs MediaTek Dimensity 810 and a 50MP primary shooter

POCO on Tuesday expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the POCO M4 Pro 5G. The new phone succeeds the POCO M3 Pro 5G that came out in May and brings several notable improvements, including an updated design, a faster chipset, improved cameras, and more.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification POCO M4 Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.6-inch LCD

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

P3 wide color gamut support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810: Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6nm RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB UFS storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary : 50MP

: 50MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C Other features Stereo speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster

X-Axis leaner motor Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the vanilla Redmi Note 11 that was recently launched in China. However, as always, POCO has made several aesthetic changes that give the phone a unique identity.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. On the inside, the phone packs a MediaTek 810 SoC, a step up from the Dimensity 700 on the POCO M3 Pro. The chipset is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

While the POCO M4 Pro 5G packs fewer cameras than its predecessor, it’s a better camera system overall. There’s a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has also been upgraded from 8MP to 16MP.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner motor, NFC, 5G, and IR blaster.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will go on sale starting November 11 in various European markets via POCO’s official website, Amazon, AliExpress, and other e-commerce platforms. The phone will be available at an early bird price of €199 for the base 4GB/64GB model and €219 for the 6GB/128GB model.